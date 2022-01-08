ASI, family also died in Murree whiteout

On Saturday, Islamabad police’s Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Naveed Iqbal along with his wife and children also died during the heavy snowfall that blanketed Murree on Friday night, Daily Times reported .

ASI Naveed was who was appointed at Kohsar police station in Islamabad was in Murree along with seven members of his family in a vehicle. All of them died due to icy cold.

The police officer died along with his wife and children in a car on Murree-Guldana Road Friday night.

Meanwhile, the authorities concerned of Rawalpindi District administration, Rescue-1122 and Police have been ordered to accelerate the ongoing operation to rescue all the stranded tourists in Murree.

According to a district administration spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Gulzar Hussain Shah had reached Murree to monitor the activities to rescue the citizens.

He informed that over 23,000 vehicles stranded due to heavy snowfall had been safely evacuated.

The administration was providing food and other essential items to the tourists, he added.

Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi, City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Assistant Commissioners of Murree and Kotli Sattian and other officers remain in the field on Friday night and monitored all the activities launched to rescue stranded tourists. Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi had also reached Murree on Saturday to monitor relief and rescue operation, he said.