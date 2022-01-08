PM reviews preparations for nation’s diamond jubilee

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that celebrating the diamond jubilee of Pakistan this year was aimed at expressing the united Pakistani nation’s pride in its freedom and directed that the contents regarding the celebrations should be unique, authentic and according to the nation’s history.

Imran Khan chaired a meeting on Friday to review preparations for the diamond jubilee celebrations. Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said the core message of the diamond jubilee celebrations would be unity, justice and independence.

“That the aim of celebrating the diamond jubilee of Pakistan is to express united Pakistani nation’s pride in its freedom. “On this independence day [August 14, 2022] the world will see the Pakistanis as a united and strong nation,” he said.

“The identity of Pakistan is in its cultural plurality, natural resources and national harmony,” he added. “The diamond jubilee events would highlight the ideology and views of Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal,” he said, adding on the Independence Day the world would see Pakistanis as a united and strong nation.”

During the meeting, Special Assistant Shehzad Nawaz briefed the prime minister regarding preparations for the celebrations. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Special Assistants Dr Shehbaz Gill, Information Secretary Shahera Shahid and senior officials attended the meeting. APP