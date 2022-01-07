Five dead, 790 injured in 741 accidents in Punjab

At least five persons were killed and 790 others injured in 741 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 422 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 368 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams. The analysis showed that 344 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 103 pedestrians and 348 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics show that 179 RTCs were reported in Lahore, which affected 194 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 68 in Faisalabad with 74 victims and at third Multan with 63 RTCs an d 62 victims. According to the data, 589 motorbikes, 104 auto-rickshaws, 86 motorcars, 28 vans, six passenger buses, 21 trucks and 85 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these accidents.













