Sindh govt makes coronavirus vaccination compulsory for students

KARACHI: Sindh government is taking measures to ensure maximum students are vaccinated against the viral disease in the province amid the fifth wave of the coronavirus intensifying in the country.

The director-general of the education department’s Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions today made Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for students aged 12 years and above.

Aside from students, vaccination has also been made mandatory for teaching and non-teaching staff of schools.

In a letter to private schools, the director-general instructed their administration to ensure students in the age group of 12 and 18 years are inoculated against Covid-19 as soon as possible.