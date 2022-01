LAHORE: On Friday (today), all government and private schools in Punjab have reopened after the winter holidays.

However, the winter vacations were started in educational institutions of Punjab from December 23 till January 6.

Meanwhile, due to rain and an increase in cold, the attendance of the students at the schools is low.

On Thursday, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas welcomed the students and teachers back to school advised them to follow COVID SOPs issued by the government.