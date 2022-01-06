PTI saved more public money on Highways’ construction then PMLN, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan thanked the ministry of communication and the National Highway Authority (NHA) on saving more public money on highway and motorway building and rehabilitation as compared to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) administration, Daily Times reported.

The prime minister commended the ministry of communication and the National Housing Authority (NHA) on saving public money through openness and digitization, despite global price hikes and inflation, on Twitter.

He stated that the PTI government cut the cost of building four-lane motorways by 138 percent as compared to the PML-N administration.

According to the premier’s data, the PML-N spent Rs 411 million on four-lane motorways between 2013 and 2018, whereas the PTI spent Rs 411 million.

The statistics also revealed that the PML-N built four-lane highways for Rs606 million during its last tenure, compared to Rs385 million for PTI, a 53 percent cheaper cost than the PML-N.

He also revealed that the Nawaz Sharif-led party paid Rs80.1 million per kilometre on road rehabilitation, compared to PTI’s expenditure of Rs53 million per kilometre, which was 51 percent lower.

Imran Khan’s research also revealed that the PTI generated Rs184.14 billion in revenue during its tenure, a 125 percent increase over the PML-Rs81.78 N’s billion.

During the PTI’s mandate, land worth Rs.5.18 billion was freed from encroachment, according to the prime minister.