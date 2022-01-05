Fake accounts, plunder, identity of PPP; says Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday singled out the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for being an entity known for its plunder and money laundering through fake accounts.

In a tweet, he said PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari should better address the question about 11 bank accounts kept secret by his party. “No record of 35 crore rupee (Rs 350 million) has been provided.

Fake accounts and plunder is your identity,” he tweeted while lashing out Bilawal Zardari for hiding the party’s multiple bank accounts from the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Chiding Bilawal, he said those who earned money through legal means paid their full amount of tax.

The minister also shared the snapshot of a report compiled by the PTI’s chartered accountants and financial experts after scrutinizing the PPP financial documents.

It showed complete details of the bank accounts kept secret by the PPP.