SFGCC to enhance status of women in society: Bizenjo

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday expressed happiness over the establishment of Sheikha Fatima Girls Cadet College (SFGCC) Turbat in collaboration with UAE.

In a statement, he said the construction of Cadet College was an important development for the education and training of women which would help enhance status of women in society.

Expressing his gratitude to United Arab Emirates (UAE) he said, setting up of the first Girls Cadet College would be a milestone in education of female students.

He said the provincial government was working for development of South Balochistan and the well-being of people on priority, adding, the College would be a source of quality eduction not only for the girls of Turbat, but also for the nearby areas.

“It is a positive sign that 400 female students will graduate from the institute annually and serve in the fields of army, medical and engineering in the country”, he said.

He said the provincial government would provide all possible support for further development of the institution to meet future needs.