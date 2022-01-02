Fan recreates ‘Parizaad’ in real life after getting inspired by character

Hum TV’s Block Buster Drama serial Parizaad is keep on gaining critical acclaim, public’s praise and success.

The mega project is produced by Hum Television Network. The drama is written by very talented writer Hashim Nadeem. It has been directed by Shehzad Kashmiri. The story of the drama revolves around Parizaad, the drama encloses the life journey of Parizaad who is a “Hero Figure”. Parizaad is emotional, intelligent and a simple guy who is helpful to the people around him.

The drama garnered a lot of fans. Lately, a guy Ali Mughal from MughalPura Lahore made headlines on social media after recreating Parizaad. He said that he wore Parizaad’s get up because he was truly inspired by Parizaad. He said that he didn’t know about Parizaad initially, he got to know about Parizaad after his friends compared him with Parizaad. The fan said, “at first I thought that Parizaad is some girl and I got angry with my friends but then my friends said that Parizaad is a male character and you should watch it, you will love the drama”.

“I then saw the drama and became fan of it, my friends told me that I look like Parizaad. I don’t carry this getup everywhere”, added Ali.

He also said that that he didn’t get the chance to do flirt or love like Parizaad but if he would be provided with a chance he will seek his love.