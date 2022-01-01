ADB committed $2.3b for Pakistan in 2021

ISLAMABAD: Wishing Pakistanis a happy new year, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) country director Yong Ye on Friday said the bank committed $2.3 billion for Pakistan in the outgoing calendar year 2021.

In his video message on Twitter, the ADB country head for Pakistan said, “In 2021, Pakistan and ADB achieved historic high level of cooperation with over $2.3 billion committed so far by ADB. This reflects our enduring partnership with Pakistan.”

He added that despite the challenge posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan continued to make impressive progress and very robust economic, fiscal and structural reforms.

ADB, guided by its new country partnership strategy, looks forward to deepening its support for Pakistan, Ye said, adding the ADB would continue its support for Pakistan’s pandemic related issues through vaccination, social protection, public sector management, climate resilience, competitiveness and private sector development.

“As Covid-19 continues I urge all of you to stay safe and vaccinate yourself if you have not, vaccines do work. It will reduce chances for infections and possibility of having severe symptoms,” he added.