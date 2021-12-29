Industrial estates colonisation to usher in new era of development: Aslam

Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that colonisation of industrial estates will usher in a new era of industrial development in the province. The provincial minister said this while chairing a meeting on Tuesday, wherein the progress on schemes of the Department of Industry and Commerce under the annual development programme was reviewed.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the ongoing development work in the industrial centres of Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) and Faisalabad Industrial Estate & Management Company (FIEDMC) should be completed by December 31, 2022. He said that Chunian Industrial Estate will be inaugurated on January 15, Bahawalpur on February 15 and Muzaffargarh Industrial Estate on March 15. World-class development work in these industrial estates will be completed expeditiously, he added. He said the department will have to work hard to meet the targets. He said that the Department of Industry and Commerce and its subsidiaries should fight for the achievement of their goals. There is no room for any kind of tolerance and negligence, he warned.

The meeting decided to further expedite the utilisation of development funds and implementation of schemes and all the wings of the department were assigned targets for completion of development schemes and utilisation of funds.