NDU continues dispensing quality education: CJCSC

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Tuesday said National Defence University has experienced a rapid transformation and has lived up to its tradition of dispensing quality education in a conducive environment. He was addressing at Degrees Award Ceremony of Graduates of Faculty of Contemporary studies held at National Defence University (NDU) here, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release. The Chairman JCSC also conferred degrees, medals and merit certificates among the successful participants of the course.













