Law is Wiser Than Man

Law is important for society because it serves as a norm of conduct for citizens. It was made to provide for proper guidelines and order upon the behaviour of all citizens and to sustain the equity on the three branches of the government. Law keeps the society running as without law, there would be disorder; resulting in the survival of the fittest and every man for himself. The law acts as a guideline for what can be accepted in society. Without it, there would be conflicts between social groups and communities. We should follow the law and obey rules at any cost. Last month, a sad incident happened in Mandi Bahauddin, Punjab, where a senior sessions judge was harassed in his court by a group of lawyers. The honourable Judge (Mr Rao Abdul Jabbar) convicted the deputy commissioner (Tariq Basra) and the assistant commissioner (Imtiaz Ali Baig) for contempt of court and issued a show-cause notice to their leader, after which several lawyers stormed the consumer court in protest against the issuance of a show-cause notice to DBA (District Bar Association) President Zahid Gondal for allegedly forcing him to not take action against both officers. This utterly illegal development shook me to the core. Those wearing black coats are supposed to ensure the law is being followed by society but what to do when they themselves make a mockery of it? They are just giving privilege to the local officers for their illegal or legal demands or works.

The lawyers thrashed the judge, pulled him out of his seat and put him into his official vehicle, and locked the courtroom. In this whole scenario, the police that was supposed to be present in the court conveniently went missing. I had mentioned in my previous Article (Above the Law) that there should be proper police security present outside and inside the court during a hearing. But the high court or even the district police did not take any notice. No strict action was taken in this scenario. Consequently, such incidents are increasing with each passing day. If these continue, people with low self-esteem and confidence would never be able to provide justice. After the incident, Judge Rao Abdul Jabbar registered a case against DC and AC, hearing clerk Rana Mahboob, and general secretary Yasir Arafat. The bar office-bearers had been engaged in attacking and torturing the judge and hurling abuses and life threats at him while the administration officers were taken for instigating the lawyers for the attack. They have shown the old rule of law-might is right-where anyone can disobey the law. These lawyers are simply using the law for their benefit and adjusting it according to their requirements and demands. I specifically demand strong action from the Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chief Justice Lahore High Court against this shameful act.

The bureaucracy of our country was made to serve us, not force others to serve them in luxury houses

As routine revenge, the DBA announced a strike of the court proceedings. In the meantime, the Punjab government transferred DC Basra, AC Imtiaz Ali, District Police Officer Sajid Khokhar, and DSP Muhammad Shabbir. The removal of the officers had been made in the wake of a judge suffering their wrath. According to a separate notification issued by the Punjab government, Mandi Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ehsanul Haq Zia and SP investigation Anwar Saeed Tahir have been given the additional charges of DC and DPO offices, respectively, whereas the charge of AC has not been given to anyone yet.

The court had convicted both officers for contempt of court while hearing an application of a citizen against the district administration for his forced eviction from a house in Wapda Colony after allotting the same house to a teacher. On being summoned to the court on the misbehaviour of the clerk with the judge, both officers appeared where the DC also misbehaved with the judge. As they could not satisfy the court as to why they should not be tried for contempt, the judge convicted them and ordered the DPO to shift both the convicts to the Gujrat District Jail. However, instead of shifting them to jail, the police had shifted them to the DC house after arresting them from the court and they later left for Lahore where they filed an appeal for suspension of their conviction two days later. But to sustain the order, both the officers were released on bail after two days.

This incident is a question mark on our society, culture, law enforcement agencies, and most of all, our lawyers. A senior judge should be treated in the best possible way as he is posted to punish the culprit and issue justice to the innocent. It is a shameful act of both public officers to insult an esteemed court in such a horrible manner. They may not remember but the bureaucracy of our country was made to serve us; not force others to serve them in luxury houses while they considered themselves above the law. There should be a strong reconsideration of our whole bureaucratic system. We need to keep such officers stay away from these high posts. If there had been any other judge, he would have left the courtroom and gone to his house. But, as Mr Rao Abdul Jabbar is a man of great honour, he didn’t leave the courtroom and took an action against both officers. Until or unless a judge is given the complete security protocols that he deserves, he alone cannot deliver justice by sitting on his chair. To make our country peaceful and prosperous, we all need to obey the law and follow the rules. Or else, our system will be destroyed and our beautiful country ruined.

The writer is a Senior Social Analyst and Chairman (Pakistan Columnist Council). He can be found at figure786@hotmail.com.