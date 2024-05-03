PTI issues ‘white paper’ on alleged electoral misconduct

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has made public a comprehensive 234-page white paper, revealing what it claims to be widespread rigging and irregularities during the 2024 general elections. The document asserts that the electoral process was marred by serious flaws and compromises.

Highlighted within the white paper are a myriad of concerns, including breaches of constitutional mandates for election procedures, allegations of bias in the caretaker government’s extended tenure, and purported instances of election manipulation aimed at marginalising PTI from the electoral arena.

One of the core contentions is the alleged violation of the constitutionally prescribed 90-day timeframe for conducting general elections, with PTI suggesting an unlawful extension of the caretaker government’s term. Additionally, PTI points to what it dubs the “London plan” and the purported false flag operation on May 9th, involving violent incidents and assassination attempts targeting PTI figures and supporters.

The white paper accuses authorities of manipulating electoral rolls, censoring media coverage, rejecting PTI candidates’ nomination papers, and orchestrating internet shutdowns, all purportedly to sabotage PTI’s electoral prospects.

Evidence presented in the white paper spans from the pre-poll phase to the final government gazette notification, including statements from key officials like the Commissioner of Rawalpindi and a letter from the Returning Officer (RO) for NA-8 detailing alleged misconduct by his staff.

Beyond the immediate implications for electoral integrity, PTI emphasises the broader erosion of public trust in Pakistan’s democratic institutions. In response, PTI has proposed a series of measures to rectify the situation, including Supreme Court intervention to investigate alleged electoral fraud and the formation of an independent judicial commission with powers to subpoena witnesses and access international election observers’ reports such as the EU Mission, PATTAN, PILDAT, FAFEN, Commonwealth Observers Group, and the US Institute of Peace.

PTI’s demands extend to the immediate release of PTI leader Imran Khan and the dismissal of politically motivated cases against him and other party members. Moreover, the party advocates for comprehensive electoral reforms to prevent future manipulations and restore transparency to the electoral system.

The white paper also calls upon the international community to stand in solidarity with Pakistan’s democratic aspirations, framing the issues raised as matters of constitutional rights, justice, and the foundational principles of democracy.