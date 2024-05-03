Fading folio, rising screens – II

The ASER 2023 report findings further indicate that the highest level of learning for Urdu in the survey is story reading. According to it, 18 percent of children, who have dropped out of schools in Balochistan, can read stories in Urdu which is closely followed by Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Sentence reading is the highest competency for English learning on the ASER English tool as 17 percent of students in Punjab and 16 percent of children in Baluchistan stand at this level. Only a meagre 03 percent of dropped-out children in Sindh can read sentences in English. Children who left school but can read English sentences fluently in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are 05 percent as compared to 12 percent in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Out-of-school children (male) have higher competencies in Urdu, English, and Mathematics compared to female children aged 5 to 16. Nationally 16 percent male and 9 percent female dropped-out children can read a story in Urdu. 15 percent of males and 9 percent of females can read a set of two sentences in English fluently.

25 percent of male children in Balochistan can read a story in Urdu and that is followed by 18 percent of males in AJK. 18 percent of female children in Punjab can read an Urdu story which is the highest among all the provinces that is then followed by 12 percent of females in Balochistan. Interestingly, children who have dropped out of school in Balochistan have better literacy skills than their counterparts in all the other provinces. These students can be identified promptly and brought back to the schools.

Around 22 percent of males and 12 percent of females in Balochistan can read sentences in English fluently which is the highest among all the provinces. 18 percent of males in AJK can read sentences which is the second highest across all the other provinces. 17 percent of female out-of-school children can read sentences in English. 21 percent of males and 14 percent of females dropped out Children can solve a two-digit division question in mathematics.

Language and arithmetic parameters are the tools through which we can gauge the learning level of children. As per the ASER 2023 report, Urdu/Sindhi Learning levels of class 3 children have improved and those of class 5 children have declined. 18 percent of class 3 children could read stories in Urdu/Sindhi compared to 15 percent in 2021. Whereas 50 percent of class 5 children could read a class 2 level story in Urdu/Sindhi compared to 55 percent in 2021.

Another important theme which has been explored in the report is the learning level between government and private students. When it comes to comparison between students’ learning level between government and private counterparts, children enrolled in private schools are performing better in literacy and numeracy compared to government counterparts.

49 percent of children enrolled in class 5 in private schools can read at least a story in Urdu/Sindhi as compared to 45 percent of class 5 children enrolled in government schools. Moreover, 51 percent of class 5 children enrolled in private schools can read at least sentences in English whereas only 42 percent of government school children can do the same. Furthermore, 41 percent of children enrolled in class 5 in private schools were able to divide as compared to 35 percent of class 5 children enrolled in government schools.

Sustaining the momentum and encouraging lifelong reading habits requires a more long-term approach. Some of the strategies that can help in developing interest in books include encouraging reading at home where parents can play a crucial role in promoting reading by reading to their children and providing them with access to books. Moreover, there is a need for incorporating reading into the school curriculum as making reading a regular part of the curriculum can help to foster a love of reading and encourage lifelong reading habits.

In recent years, literary festivals have become an increasingly important part of the book community in Pakistan. These events offer opportunities for readers to come together to discuss books, meet authors, and share their love of literature.

Events like the Karachi Literature Festival, Islamabad Literature Festival, and Lahore Literary Festival draw large crowds of readers and writers. These festivals feature panel discussions, book launches, and author signings, providing readers with an opportunity to interact with their favourite authors and discover new books and writers. In addition to promoting reading and literary culture, literary festivals also offer a platform for writers in Pakistan to showcase their work and connect with readers. This is especially important given the challenges that many Pakistani writers face in terms of publishing and distribution.

Lahore International Book Fair is one of the largest annual international book fairs held in Lahore, Pakistan. A regular annual feature where thousands of people from different walks of life come under one roof to engage with books and book authors. Last year, the importance and impact of this event were seen with international brands like TikTok partnered to create hype for the event on the platform under their in-app trend with the hashtag BookTok. It helped the event generate more than 30,000 videos with more than 100 million views. This helped the event gain international visibility.

Likewise, investing in libraries also aids in providing access to books for readers of all ages, especially in areas where books may not be easily available. Furthermore, building community partnerships is also a step in the right direction as partnerships between community organizations, schools, and libraries can help to promote reading and literacy initiatives in a coordinated manner. Digital resources, such as e-books and audiobooks, can also provide readers with access to a wide range of books and can be a useful tool in promoting reading among younger readers who may be more technologically inclined.

The writer is a teacher