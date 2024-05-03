Ethiopia land of opportunities, right time for economic collaboration: Envoy

Ethiopian Ambassador in Pakistan, Mr. Jemal Beker Abdula has said that Ethiopia is a land of opportunities, hospitality and gestures thereby this is the right time to engage for economic collaboration.

He said that Ethiopia was a fully linked country with all the neighboring countries, with the cheapest energy availability where all the investments were legally protected and hopefully during next few years both the countries will be the best trading partners.

While addressing launching ceremony of Pakistan 2nd Business & Trade Delegation to Ethiopia here at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Thursday, Mr. Jemal Beker Abdula said that during the scheduled visit of the Business and Trade delegation of ICCI from 26th to 31 May, 2024, there will be manufacturing Expo, Trade Fair, visits to the state of the art tourist sites and much more for the benefit of the visiting business community.

He further stated that he was doing his level best to also get start Islamabad-Addis Ababa and Lahore-Addis Ababa flights to bring the two countries businessmen and people closer to each other.

The Ethiopian envoy added that ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari was rendering valuable services for strengthening of relations between Pakistan and Ethiopia, especially for the improvement of trade relations. Speaking on the occasion, President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that Ethiopia was the right destination for investments and businesses especially in pharma, textile, electric vehicles and IT sectors. He said that during the ICCI delegation’s last visit he found the Ethiopian people as extremely disciplined and determined to turn around and put their country on road to progress and prosperity.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari expressed the hope that the forthcoming visit of Pakistan’s business delegation to Ethiopia would make positive progress towards the objectives of Look Africa Policy and that we would be able to explore more avenues of investments and also be able to sign more MoUs for the promotion of joint ventures. In his remarks, Chairman Pakistan-Africa Business Forum and Secretary General United Business Group, Zafar Bakhtawari said that entire credit goes to the Ambassador for the commencement of Karachi-Addis Ababa direct flights especially at that time when Pakistan was facing an isolation-like situation on the aviation front. He expressed the hope that this great imitative of the Ambassador will go a long in bringing people of all walks of life of the two countries closer to each other.