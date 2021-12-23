Tea price up by Rs300 per kg

The price of tea leaves has been increased by Rs300 per kilogram and now the one-kg pack will be available for Rs1,100 instead of Rs800.

In winter when its demand is hot inflation has hit Pakistanis’ favourite beverage. General Secretary Retail Association Farid Qureshi told that tea became more expensive due to increase in value of the US dollar.

Tea is one of the most consumed beverages in Pakistani cuisine. It is considered as one the fondest social activity. If you are bored at office, you and your colleagues want to have a cup of tea together. If you’re meeting someone and are likely to have a professional or personnel conversation, Chai is the savior you need right there.