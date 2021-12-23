Experiment to plant bhang remained successful in Pakistan: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said that the experiment to plant bhang has been very successful as it helps in producing medicines to deal with cancer, body pain, and other illnesses.

He shared that other than the medicine industry, the bhang plant is also used mainly in the textile and paper industries. “Medicines produced from CBD [cannabis] oil could also be exported,” he said.

The minister further added that Pakistan was moving towards self-sufficiency in the yield of high-value crops. The government also wants to improve the quality of crops through research in the agriculture sector.

“A seed of bhang is worth US$12 in the international market and encouraging its lawful export will help in curbing its illicit trade,” Shibli Faraz said and added that bhang plantation is 10 times more fruitful than profits from the sale of drugs.

He shared that the CBD or cannabis oil is being sold at Rs10,000 per litre in the international market. The minister said that Bhang could prove to be an alternate crop for cotton and would help the country in earning foreign exchange.

We are also planning to establish an authority to improve bhang plantation, he said , adding that foreign investors have also shown their interest in its plantation.

The minister further announced to improve ginger plantation in order to shun its imports.