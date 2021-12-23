Man using wig, bluetooth to cheat during exam gets caught: watch video

A video of a man caught cheating while adopting an innovative way of using a wig to conceal his Bluetooth system and small AirPods has gone viral.

It happened in India, where a candidate appeared in a government exam for police sub-inspector and used an innovative trick to fool the invigilators. He was however caught after a cop got suspicious of his activity.

According to a video shared by IPS officer Rupin Sharma on his Twitter handle, the student who hails from Uttar Pradesh was caught while he was appearing for the examination of UP sub-inspector.

While investigating the candidate, the policemen found the student placed a wig on his head along with fitting earphones to its auditory sense. The security personal also found two AirPods inside his ears.

The AirPods were so small that even the candidate was unable to remove them.

The video showed the cops removing the wig from the candidate’s head, showing a Bluetooth system fitted inside it.

The video since being shared has garnered over 58.9k views with netizens sharing varying views on it as some hailed the innovation introduced by him while others asked students to study rather than cheating to avoid such humiliation.