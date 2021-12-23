Her Galaxy will be Pakistan’s first-ever female esports tournament with a grand prize pool

Female gamers are all set to take the centre stage in Islamabad as Galaxy Racer is bringing Pakistan’s first-ever female esports tournament, Her Galaxy, to the capital with a grand prize pool of Rs 500,000.

Taking place on 8th and 9th of January at Pak-China Friendship Centre in Islamabad, HER Galaxy will be a part of Gamers Galaxy, the largest esports event to take place in the history of Pakistan.

Female gamers from across the country will get a chance to take their competitive gaming experience to the next level by participating in the Valorant Spike Rush 2v2 tournament. The game mode supports teams of two going against each other to come out victorious.

The tournament will take place in a dedicated area to maximize participants’ safety and comfort and will be live streamed on www.twitch.tv/galaxyracerdxb.

With HER Galaxy, Galaxy Racer aims to celebrate and promote Pakistani women’s competitiveness in esports. As a part of this initiative, one of the fastest-growing esports, gaming and lifestyle organisations in the world signed the first Pakistani female gamer Madiha Naz in 2020, to enter the realm of esports professionally.

Fakhar-e-Alam, CEO of Galaxy Racer Pakistan, said: “Our initiative of HER Galaxy is to give opportunity encourage and nurture Pakistani girls to explore possibilities in the esports universe and compete with the best around the world.”

The two-day festival will be free of entry to the public as Galaxy Racer aims to build an ecosystem and pave the way for change in Pakistan. Register now at: https://gamersgalaxy.com.pk.

The event will also be televised in partnership with Ten Sports for the first time in the country’s history.

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter to know more.

Galaxy Racer (GXR) was founded in 2019 and is one of the fastest-growing global esports, gaming and lifestyle organizations in the world, with an impressive roster of 12 esports teams under Nigma Galaxy, the competitive esports team division of Galaxy Racer; in esports titles such as Dota 2, League of Legends, CS:GO, Fortnite, Valorant, PUBG Mobile, BGMI and Free Fire.

GXR values diversity and equal representation in esports, with over 60 male and female esports athletes from over 20 countries, with over 100 content creators across Middle East North Africa and Southeast Asia, amassing over 370 million followers and generating over 2 billion monthly views.

GXR has formed a global partnership with Waverider, an IP content creation and management company centred around pop culture and entertainment.

GXR has joined forces with Waverider, to organise the inaugural edition of POPC Live! in Dubai in March 2022, the Middle East’s biggest esports, comics and YouTubers’ pop culture festival, with the support of Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office.

Additionally, GXR is the organizer in Dubai for the Girl Gamer Festival – the first and only ‘Esports Festival’ to celebrate women’s competitiveness in video games.

GXR recently organized Australia’s largest independent Fortnite tournament for the esports community and Fortnite tournaments in India and Pakistan, each tournament with a US$10,000 prize pool.

GXR joined forces together with Arsenal superstar English Premier League footballer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his brother William-Fils “Willy” Aubameyang, by hosting the first-ever Fortnite esports tournament between Europe and the Middle East with a EURO 10,000 prize pool.

GXR has formed a partnership with eLaliga, the top professional football division of the Spanish league system. This partnership is the first time a Dubai-based esports organisation will team up with a significant worldwide FIFA event.

GXR has announced a three-year partnership with Spanish football league LaLiga. The partnership will see both entities collaborate to create an original content series that will feature players from LaLiga, as well as GXR’s influencers.

GXR provides live streaming and gaming talents with brand endorsement deals, streaming contracts, creator collaborations, digital rights management, monetisation, offline event opportunities, managing their social media channels and content programming.