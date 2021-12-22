Pakistan holds successful test of enhanced-range Babur Cruise Missile

Pakistan on Tuesday conducted a successful test of an enhanced range version of the indigenously developed Babur Cruise Missile 1B. The missile’s test launch was witnessed by Director General, Strategic Plans Division Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Chairman NESCOM Dr. Raza Samar, Commander Army Strategic Force Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Strategic Forces, scientists and engineers of strategic organizations, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release. Director General, Strategic Plans Division, congratulated the scientists and engineers on achieving excellence in the domain of cruise missile technology and expressed his full confidence that this test would further strengthen Pakistan’s Strategic Deterrence. The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have also congratulated the scientists and engineers on conduct of successful launch.













