Shibli Faraz escapes gun attack unharmed

DARRA ADAM KHEL: Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Sunday escaped a gun attack unharmed as he was on his way to Peshawar city.

Armed man fired shots at his car, shattering the windows. Faraz told the media that he is safe but his driver has been injured and is being transported to Peshawar for medical attention. Moments after the news broke, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry tweeted,

“Thankfully, he remained safe but unfortunately the driver is seriously injured and has been transported to the hospital. “We strongly condemn this incident,” he wrote.

اطلاعات ہیں کہ وفاقی وزیر شبلی فراز پر کوہاٹ جاتے ہوئے درہ آدم خیل کے مقام پر فائرنگ کی گئ، خدا کا شکر ہے وہ حملے میں محفوظ رہے لیکن بدقسمتی سے ڈرائیور شدید زخمی ہیں جن کو ہسپتال منتقل کیا گیا ہے ، اس حملے کی شدید مذمت کرتے ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 19, 2021