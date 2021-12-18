A glance at Junaid Safdar’s colourful valima ceremony

Last night the Valima ceremony of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar was arranged at Jati Umra, Lahore after a week-long wedding festivities.

More than 1,000 invitees joined Junaid Safdar’s colourful Valima, the residence of the Sharif family at Jati Umra has been fully decorated with colourful lights on all buildings.

For his reception, Junaid opted for a taupe-coloured sherwani, while the bride, Ayesha Saif, looked stunning in a mint-green outfit that she teamed with a tea-pink dupatta. To complete her look, she chose diamond jewellery and minimal makeup.

The Valima ceremony was attended by PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, and PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

In the Walima ceremony of her son, Maryam Nawaz and her uncle Shehbaz Sharif wore dresses of blue colour while Hamza Shehbaz was dressed up in a pant and a coat in black.

The couple entered the Valima ceremony on a specially decorated luxury car that was welcomed by a firework.