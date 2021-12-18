PPP’s ‘trick’ against govt stands exposed

The political parties in Pakistan, unfortunately, may go to any extent and even never refrain from playing double games in political animosity and to secure their vested interests. After ditching the PDM earlier this year, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) most recently also tried to hoodwink and create a stir in the ranks of PTI and its allied parties in order to make its planned no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan successful.

Sources told Daily Times that the PPP had the full backing of the PML-N in plan to bring a no-confidence motion against PM Khan. In order to make the attempt successful, the sources said, the top PPP leadership headed by Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari orchestrated an ‘out-of-box’ strategy under which the party established contacts with the allies of the ruling party including MQM, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and the PML-Q, as well as Jehangir Tarin group, giving the impression that they have the backing of the establishment to bring no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. “During talks, the PPP interlocutors conveyed to the PTI’s allies and Jehangir Tareen group from South Punjab that Imran Khan no more enjoys support of the establishment which also wants his removal from the top seat,” the sources said, adding that factually there was no truth in it and it was done by the PPP only to secure support of the PTI allies.

The sources said the whole plan of the PPP was spoiled by the MQM when its leaders drew the attention of Prime Minister Imran Khan towards the PPP’s contacts and its claim regarding establishment. “In fact, concerned over the situation portrayed by the PPP, the MQM wanted details from PM Khan as to which end the matters are heading towards,” the sources added.

To this, the prime minister sought details from party members from South Punjab who informed him that despite some reservations, there is no mutiny within the party. Similarly, the prime minister was also informed by the powerful circles that there is no truth in the story cooked up by the PPP. The sources said the powerful circles assured the PM that they fully support the government and will not become part to any conspiracy against it. After standing exposed, the PPP has shelved the idea of bringing a no-confidence motion against the PM.