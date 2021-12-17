NAB opposes Zardari’s acquittal plea in Toshakhana reference

The National Accountability Bureau on Thursday opposed the acquittal plea of ex-president Asif Ali Zardari in the Toshakhana reference and requested the accountability court to dismiss the case. AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference against ex-prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and former president Asif Ali Zardari. The NAB, however, requested the court to grant time for comments on the acquittal pleas of co-accused Khawaja Anwar Majeed and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed under the second NAB Amendment Ordinance.

Meanwhile, AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned the hearing till December 23, on the Thatta Water Supply reference against ex-president Asif Zardari, co-accused Ejaz Ahmed Khan and others.

The hearing was adjourned without proceeding due to the absence of the defence lawyer. The same court also adjourned a mega money laundering reference against Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till January 7.