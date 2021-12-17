Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, December 17, 2021


NAB opposes Zardari’s acquittal plea in Toshakhana reference

APP

The National Accountability Bureau on Thursday opposed the acquittal plea of ex-president Asif Ali Zardari in the Toshakhana reference and requested the accountability court to dismiss the case. AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference against ex-prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and former president Asif Ali Zardari. The NAB, however, requested the court to grant time for comments on the acquittal pleas of co-accused Khawaja Anwar Majeed and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed under the second NAB Amendment Ordinance.

Meanwhile, AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned the hearing till December 23, on the Thatta Water Supply reference against ex-president Asif Zardari, co-accused Ejaz Ahmed Khan and others.

The hearing was adjourned without proceeding due to the absence of the defence lawyer. The same court also adjourned a mega money laundering reference against Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till January 7.

Submit a Comment