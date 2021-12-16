Seventh anniversary of APS tragedy being observed today 

PESHAWAR: Today marks the seventh anniversary of the deadly terrorist attack on the Army Public School Peshawar that left around 150 people martyred, Daily Times reported.

On this day in 2014, more than 150 people, including 134 children and staff members lost their lives in a blatant act of terrorism in Army Public School Peshawar.

After this tragic incident, the government chalked out the National Action Plan (NAP) to exterminate terrorism from the country.

A number of activities and functions will be held across the country to remember the sacrifices of innocent children.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a message on the seventh anniversary of the terrorist attack on Peshawar’s Army Public School reiterated the nation’s resolve towards national, regional and world peace.

In a message, the premier said education is the only weapon with which extremism and terrorism could be defeated permanently.

It may be noted that a judicial commission formed by former chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar, had submitted its report on the APS attack to the Supreme Court on July 10, 2020.