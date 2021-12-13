How mindful living helps in achieving better skin

How does mindful living help in taking care of your skin?

According to me, skin is all about your lifestyle. I believe what’s inside shows outside. So if you don’t drink ample amount of water, eat junk, don’t wash your skin properly, and don’t protect it from sun and other environmental hazards then for sure you will see that your skin is full and has problems like acne, grey skin, discoloration, pre-mature aging etc.

Whereas if you keep a good healthy balanced lifestyle like sufficient water, healthy eating, less makeup, multivitamin and mandatory sunblock, you’ll witness the natural glow you’ve been looking for.

What do you feel about the stigma attached with chemical treatments in Pakistan?

Skin has its ways of showing that we are not taking good care of ourselves, nature has its course of telling you to be gentle. It’s definite that when it’s a chronic problem you need stronger elements or stronger chemical approach to it. But I quote “only if your skin is showing signs of a bigger problem and you have medical recommendation for it”

A single tablet cannot treat every patient. Just as that, every treatment cannot be perfect for you. Also, everything that’s broken does not need to be mended. There are skin concerns that only need time to fade away.

How do you know when to move to chemical procedures from just your normal skincare?

One can only shift to a chemical procedure if there are visibly major signs. Acne scars, deep fine lines or any disfigurements that you want to make better. The slight changes that come with aging are to be left as they are. Only a few variations in your skincare routine will take you miles than any temporary procedure.

How does face yoga help your skin?

Face yoga, according to me, makes your skin visibly healthier and younger looking. Face yoga helps lift and firm the muscles under the skin, which smooths lines and wrinkles. Massage helps to boost circulation, improve lymphatic drainage and release tension.

Skincare industry is continuously evolving, how does one keep up with the trends?

Running after new trends in skincare is a mistake most clients make. If your skin is naturally healthy or your skincare routine is working well for you, there is nothing additional needed. One should embrace their skin as naturally as possible. Not everything is meant for you.

What in your opinion is the first step to starting a skincare journey that actually shows results?

No one would ever tell you this secret. Start off with five staples.

1: Water

2: Healthy eating

3: Cleanser

4: Moisturizer

5: Sunblock.

That’s all, if you’re doing this then your skin doesn’t needs anything else.