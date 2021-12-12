Pakistan desires productive engagement with regional players

The members of US Senate Armed Services and intelligence Committees headed by Senator Angus King, Saturday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The delegation also included Senator Richard Burr, Senator John Cornyn and Senator Ben Sasse, said the Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that Pakistan desired to maintain productive bilateral engagement with all the regional players and wished for peaceful, diversified, sustained relations. He also reiterated the urgency for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid looming humanitarian crisis and need for coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people. The army chief thanked the senators for their efforts in forging mutual understanding of geo political and security situation in view of challenges ahead.

US Charge d’ Affaires to Pakistan Angela Aggeler accompanied the delegation. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play their part for furthering diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.