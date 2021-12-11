Tarin reiterates resolve for development of Gilgit Baltistan

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Friday expressed the government’s resolve for the development and progress of all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan. The advisor stated this during a meeting with Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khursheed, said a statement issued by the finance ministry. The Advisor considered the requests of the Gilgit Baltistan administration for the creation of additional posts in different sectors, enhancement of tourism opportunities and meeting other requirements for good governance. The wheat issue in Gilgit-Baltistan was also discussed in the meeting and the advisor informed that it would be considered in the next Economic Coordination Committee meeting. On the occasion, the Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan apprised the Advisor on the development and public welfare projects being carried out and financial requirements of GB administration for the timely completion of projects to ensure good governance. The Chief Minister thanked the advisor Shaukat Tarin for his support and encouragement, the statement added.













