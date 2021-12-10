Khairpur man ‘kills wife over second marriage’

KHAIRPUR: A man killed his wife on being denied second marriage in Sindh’s Khairpur district, reported Friday.

The incident took place in the Khairpur district of Sindh province where a husband killed his wife for denial to allow him to contract a second marriage and fled the crime scene.

According to the reports, police took the body into custody and moved it to the Kotdeji hospital. After postmortem, the body of the woman was handed over to her heirs. The victim was a mother of seven children.

In a separate incident that took place in Lodhran earlier, a man allegedly strangled his wife to death with the help of his brother and father to fulfill his desire of contracting second marriage. The victim was the suspect’s maternal cousin. The couple had married 10 years ago and had two children.