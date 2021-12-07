Pakistan Navy to hold Maritime Security Workshop at PNWC

Pakistan Navy is going to hold fourth in the series of Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW-4) at its premier institute, Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC) Lahore from December 8-16. In his message on the occasion issued here by the Pakistan Navy, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi said: “It is a matter of great satisfaction that Pakistan Navy is holding fourth in the series of Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW-4) at its premier institute, Pakistan Navy War College Lahore.” Admiral Niazi said: “The continuity of MARSEW is not only reassuring, but its real success lies in the interest it has evoked across a broad spectrum of country’s policy makers, executives, academicians, businessman, enterprises and media since its inaugural session in 2017.” MARSEW, he said has become a formal link with the country’s diverse stakeholders in creating awareness on maritime issues, highlighting their impact on the national security and underscoring immense potentials of the country’s Blue Economy. “MARSEW-4 assumes greater significance since it culminates with the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Pakistan Navy Staff Course,” he underlined. Dovetailed with MARSEW-4, the Naval Chief said that the Golden Jubilee Celebrations depicted the cardinal role of PNWC as the cradle of middle tier naval leadership in Pakistan Navy.













