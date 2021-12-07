PM wants River Indus ecological restoration through stakeholder engagement: Amin

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Tuesday said the Prime Minister in Climate Change Committee meeting has tasked all relevant quarters to initiate ecological restoration of River Indus through stakeholder engagement.

Addressing the closing ceremony of Pakistan Water Week 2021-International Conference as guest of honour, the SAPM said water was an important sector that required urgent attention but unfortunately, it remained off the radar of previous political governments.

Amin said the international and local studies being carried out on Indus Delta had raised the queries of experts that due to increasing anthropogenic and environmental pressure did the thousands of centuries old precious asset nurturing civilizations could survive for another 50 years.

“The researches have indicated that the Indus Delta is dying where the Prime Minister’s body on Climate Change yesterday (Monday) met and decided that it should be raised at the highest forum,” the SAPM added.

During the meeting, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan and all chief ministers were taken on board and apprised them on the dying ecological asset of Indus Delta.

“We have been given four months to take all stakeholders on board where the Climate Change Ministry will spearhead the process,” Amin told.

Highlighting the ecological restoration efforts for preserving Indus Delta, he said piecemeal efforts were done on the subject by various ministries that needed to be synergized for a coordinated and calculated effort for promising results.

The SAPM added that the body would observe those studies and interventions done in the past and would devised a short, medium and long term plan which had to be looked through the lens of climate change.

“Pollution, climate change and biodiversity loss are extensively prevailing in the Indus Water system that needs to be addressed on emergent basis,” he said.

He further added that the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation project, Protected Areas Initiative and Recharge Pakistan were part of this entire equation to preserve depleting water resources.

“This initiative should be the center of fulcrum of all efforts as Indus Water ecology needs to be preserved and we have the highest political leadership to ensure it,” Amin underscored.

He concluded that the recommendations presented at the international workshop were highly welcomed at the Ministry to incorporate the valuable expert opinion in the process.

Chairman Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) Dr Mohammad Ashraf delivered his welcome remarks and apprised the participants on the initiative of the International Water Week 2021 celebrations, Synthesis of Conference Proceeding by three Theme Leaders was also presented whereas Pakistan Perspectives on Climate Change was highlighted by Deputy Director General International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Dr Rachael McDonnell,

Synthesis of Water, Land and Ecosystems (WLE) Findings and Book Launch was done by Prof Dr Stefan Uhlenbrook, Program Director – CGIAR Research Program on WLE, and the vote of thanks was delivered by IWMI Pakistan Country Representative Dr. Mohsin Hafeez.