PDM prepares for long march, resignations

ISLAMABAD: To give a final blow to the ruling government, the steering committee of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has finalized recommendations for the long march and plan for resignations during a meeting chaired by PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The PDM steering committee will present these recommendations before the heads of the alliance’s political parties in a separate meeting.

On the occasion, the members agreed that the PDM should organize a long march and its members of assemblies should extend resignations. However, the date and time for the march and resignations are yet to be decided and are expected to be finalised in today’s (Monday) meeting under the chairmanship of PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

According to the sources, conventions and protest rallies will be held in all four provinces to prepare for the long march.

Earlier, on Friday, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif declared that the PDM would decide details regarding the long march in its December 6 meeting, rejecting the notion of a tussle between the opposition parties. He cited soaring inflation and unemployment as two major issues threatening the very existence of Pakistan.

“The claims of the PTI government that it is governing in an honest and transparent manner is the biggest lie in the country’s history,” said the PML-N president, who is also the leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, while addressing a news conference.

‘PPP will not become a part of PDM’

Meanwhile, PPP Central Information Secretary and MNA Shazia Atta Marri has maintained that the PPP will never become a part of PDM again, but that it will work with Opposition parties on a joint strategy to give a tough time to the government in Parliament.

“Imran Khan has bowed in front of the IMF and his government has also been acting upon the dictation of loan giants by imposing heavy taxes on people, which is a highly regrettable decision of this incompetent government,” she said while holding a joint press conference Sunday in Clifton, Karachi.

She further said that Imran Khan’s government was putting a heavy burden of taxes on the people of the country by levying a tax of over Rs27 on petrol and Rs30 on diesel, while the prices of oil were being reduced globally.

No one can undermine government

On the other hand, Minister of Defence of Pakistan Pervez Khattak said on Sunday that no one would dare to destabilise the federal government. He said despite opposition, his government completed the RT bus project. The project of RT bus service was expanded from Peshawar to Dera Ismail Khan Motorway, reported a private news channel.

He went on to add that that he stands along with PM Imran Khan. Exports have increased to 3%, while inflation is an international problem where a difference between demand and supply of oil can also be catered.

He further said that if anyone has a solution to the current problems, these must be shared.