Selena Gomez shares tips to deal with depressive episodes

Singer Selena Gomez has shared some tips in an Instagram video that have helped her to deal with depressive episodes.

The singer uploaded the video for the official WonderMind account in which she said, “Sometimes I’m not good at it. It just happens. I’ll just wake up and I struggle, maybe sometimes just getting out of bed.”

“What helps me, first and foremost, [is] just picking up the phone and calling someone. Also I suggest working out. I hate working out! It is not fun.”

“I’ve been doing intense boxing classes recently, and it has really helped me get a lot of frustration, but also just energy out, and it feels so good,” said Selena Gomez.