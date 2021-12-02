China hails PM’s positive remarks on Pak-China friendship

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s positive remarks on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) fully demonstrated that Pakistan attached high importance to friendship between the two countries and a comprehensive cooperation, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

” China has noted that for some time that Prime Minister Imran Khan has made positive remarks on CPEC. This fully demonstrates that the Pakistani side pays high importance over the friendship between our two sides and a comprehensive cooperation,” he made these remarks during his regular briefing in response to a question asked by APP.

“While chairing a high level meeting to review the progress on CPEC projects, the prime minister emphasized that timelines specific for completion of CPEC projects should be adhered to.” He also said that the government of Pakistan was committed to provisions of the CPEC agreement.

The spokesperson said, “China highly appreciates the remarks made by the prime minister.”?

He said that the CPEC, a pilot project under Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), since its inception, had made important contribution to Pakistan’s economic development and people’s livelihood improvements. It had won great appraisal and recognition of people across all fields.

Wang Wenbin said that China was ready to work with Pakistan to implement the consensus of the two leaders and on the current building and operation of further focus on cooperation in industry, people’s livelihood, agriculture and science and make CPEC a demonstrated project in the benefit of the two people and two countries.