PIA and Flydubai signed ‘Intra-airline’ agreement

On Thursday(today), Pakistan International Airline (PIA) and Flydubai Airline signed “Intra-Airline” agreement. Both airlines agreed to take each others passengers at different destinations in the world.

CEO of PIA, Arshad Malik confirmed the signing of an inter-airline agreement with Flydubai.

He tweeted, “Good news for Pak Aviation: PIA & Flydubai get into interline agreement providing extended network reach allowing passengers to travel from Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar, connecting to over 90 destinations in Europe, Africa, Central Asia, South Asia and Southeast Asia via Dubai.”

Passengers of PIA can now take Flydubai flights from Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar international airports and they could also fly for over 90 stations across the globe including Europe, Africa, Central Asia, South Asia and Southeast Asia, as per the agreement.

The same facility will be available for the passengers of Flydubai.

The airline operates a total of 95 destinations, serving the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe from Dubai.