Sindh to buy 250 diesel hybrid buses

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet on Thursday approved buying 250 diesel hybrid electric buses for intra-district operations.

The approval came during a meeting of the provincial cabinet with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairing the meeting.

These buses will be procured under the Sindh Intra-District Peoples Bus Service project. They will operate in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Larkana and other districts.

A deal with regard to the procurement of the buses was signed in October this year. Sindh Transport Minister Awais Shah earlier said the provincial government had given Rs8 billion to the transport department for the bus project.

“It is the first project of 250 intra-city buses, while another agreement for the procurement of 150 buses will also be finalised soon,” the provincial minister added.