15 year old boy gang raped and killed in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A 15-year-old boy was tortured to death on Thursday after gang rape in Satellite Town Gujranwala.

According to police, the boy named Shazil was gang-raped by his neighbour Asif and his two friends in Gujranwala’s Satelite Town. Later, he was beaten to death.

Later, the perpetrators threw the body of Shazil into a water stream and fled the scene, the police said.

The police were investigating the case and after a month, the suspects were held with the help of CCTV footage.

Earlier in the month of October, police arrested two men for allegedly gang-raping a woman at a Lahore hotel.

According to the police, accused Hassan and Irfan had lured the victim woman to the hotel near the Lahore railway station by promising her a job. They then sexually assaulted her in a hotel room.

The then IG Punjab police Inam Ghani had taken notice of the matter and ordered the law enforcers to bring the culprits to justice at the earliest.