NCOC approves inoculation of COVID-19 booster shots for three categories

Amid the threats of an outbreak of Omicron, a new variant of the virus, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved the inoculation of the COVID-19 vaccine’s booster shot for people.

In a meeting of the NCOC, chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives and NCOC chief Asad Umar, announced to have launched a special vaccination drive in the country from today, December 1.

However, the people were grouped into three categories for taking the booster jab. In the first phase, the booster shots will be inoculated to healthcare workers, individuals, and elders above the 50 years age group. The vaccine booster shots will be provided to people with weak immunity.

The individuals who have completed six months of vaccination will also be given a booster jab.

Health officials said that the strategy for administering the booster shots has been readied and the person receiving the jab could choose the booster vaccine from Sinopharm, Sinovac, and Pfizer.

Moreover, the meeting was briefed about the coronavirus outbreak, casualties and new patients brought to the hospitals.

As many as 40 call centers have been established across the country to reach out to people who have not yet gotten their second dose and the vaccination teams will remain present at public places to ensure the vaccination of each and every individual.

“People will be vaccinated on the spot if found unvaccinated,” NCOC said.

Earlier, on Monday, NCOC chief Asad Umar had said that the new variant would eventually hit Pakistan in a few weeks.

He added that the vaccine was the only option to control its fast spread. The government had already banned travel from six African countries where Omicron cases had been reported.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that no case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Pakistan.