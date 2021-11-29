Ekta confirms Karishma Tanna’s marriage

Rumours of Karishma Tanna’s wedding have been circulating for a while now, but the actor has refrained from spilling the beans on her social media accounts.

However, Ekta Kapoor’s new Instagram video seemingly confirmed the speculation. On Saturday, Ekta Kapoor posted a video from a house party in which the producer, dressed in red, posed with Karishma Tanna and her to-be husband, Varun Bangera. She posted the video, wishing the two an “awesome future” ahead.

“Congrats Varun n karishma ! Best wishes for an awesome future together,” the caption read. In the video, even though the audio is muted, it can be surmised that Ekta is congratulating Varun and Karishma. An overjoyed Karishma thanked Ekta as they posed together with Varun.

The video also features Harleen Sethi. It gives a sneak-peek into the fun night Karishma had with Ekta and her other friends. As soon as the producer posted the video, fans gathered to congratulate Karishma and Varun. One of the comments read, “Congrats to both from my side n all credit goes to you for sending the beautiful post n their beautiful faces too.”

As per an ETimes reports, Karishma and Varun met through common friend Suved Lohia, and the two have been going strong ever since then. On the work front, Karishma started off her career with Ekta’s hit serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She has featured in several television series and films, including Sanju, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Naagin 3 and more.