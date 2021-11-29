Pakistanis in China hail introduction of Electronic Voting Machine

Pakistanis living in China have highly appreciated the introduction of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) by the present government to bring transparency in elections and grant of the right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis.

“I personally think that the introduction of EVMs is a great initiative by the PTI government for overseas Pakistani community to use right of voting to their favourite party or candidates which was ignored for years,” Dr. Sajid Khurshid, a Pakistani educationist living in China for over 15 years, told APP.

It was a long-awaited dream of the overseas Pakistanis to have a say in national politics and the present government has made it possible.

He observed that there was a large number of Pakistanis are living abroad in various countries and they were always ignored to use their right of voting in the past.

Dr. Sajid expressed the confidence that the EVMs would improve accessibility for voters and help prevent corrupt practices during the elections. “I’m pretty excited now that I can use my vote to the best party/candidate for the development and prosperity of Pakistan,” he added.

Abdullah Afridi, a Pakistani businessman based in Keqiao, Zhejiang province congratulated his fellow overseas Pakistanis as they had been given the right to vote by the incumbent government.

“It was a long-awaited dream of the overseas Pakistanis to have a say in national politics and the present government has made it possible,” he added.

Welcoming the decision made for overseas Pakistanis to have the right to vote through an internet-based voting system, he said the introduction of EVMs in the next general elections would bring about transparency and stop rigging in the elections.

Abdullah Afridi pointed out that the overseas Pakistani had been demanding for the grant of voting rights and finally the present government made it possible for them to stay engaged with their country politically.

He said that over nine million Pakistanis have been living in other countries and contributing to the economy through their remittances. It was the principal stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan that there should be a transparent and technology-based electoral system in Pakistan.

He said overseas Pakistanis will continue to play their positive role more enthusiastically for prosperity and development of the motherland.

Muhammad Humayun, a young Pakistani student studying Computer Science and Technology in Chinese capital thanked the thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for the initiative to grant right of franchise to overseas Pakistanis.

The overseas Pakistanis are well aware of the political system of Pakistan and can compare it with the system of the country they are living in and contribute to our politics through suggestions.

He said the Pakistanis living abroad will contribute through their votes to the strengthening of democracy in their homeland.