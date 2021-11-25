E-commerce vital for job creation, economic growth, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government is providing full support to foreign investors under the ease-of-doing-business policy.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with Group CEO of Daraz (online E-Commerce platform) Bjarke Mikelsen.

The prime minister stated that Pakistan offered huge potential for e-commerce that will generate employment opportunities and help in economic growth.

CEO Daraz expressed interest in further investment and expansion of e-commerce in Pakistan.

Advisor Finance Shaukat Tarin, Chairman Special Technology Zones Authority Amir Hashmi, Senator Aon Abbas Bappi, MD Daraz Ehsan Saya and Emmad Khan from Daraz were present during the meeting.