Corps Commander meets Governor Sindh

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Wednesday said the officers and personnel of Pakistan Army had rendered sacrifices for the sovereignty and peace in the country.

In his meeting with Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed at the Governor House, Imran Ismail said the nation was proud of the country’s courageous and brave soldiers, according to a news release.

He appreciated the professionalism of Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed for the country and wished him well in his new responsibilities.