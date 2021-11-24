Four of family murdered in Sheikhupura

On Wednesday, unknown gunmen on a motorbike stopped a car and killed a family — including a couple and their two daughters — in the Maralpaar village in the limits of Ferozwala police station in Shiekupura, Daily Times reported.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of the incident and sought reports of the incident from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura.

The reason for the murders has not been ascertained yet. The killers managed to escape from the crime scene after killing the family.

Victim Shahnawaz was a resident of Batapur Lahore and he was going with his wife Zainab and two daughters

The DPO Shiekhupura reached the spot and ordered the arrest of culprits at the earliest. He pledged to arrest the accused as he ordered to increase the police pickets in nearby areas to nab the killers.

On the other hand, Police forensic teams collected evidence from the crime scene.