Passengers turn PIA plane into a trash can

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) on Wednesday had their hands full after passengers on an aircraft left loads of trash in the cabin for crew to clean.

The PIA flight back from London was delayed because the plane had to be deep cleaned, a PIA spokesperson shared.

PIA chartered flight PK9785 flew from Islamabad to London and back. It was full of garbage both times.

Pictures of the mess left behind by the passengers are being circulated across social media.

PIA officials have urged the passengers to behave civilized and take care of cleanliness while traveling.