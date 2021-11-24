Students’ delegation calls on Governor

Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Tuesday said that today’s youth are not only the architects of our bright future but they are also partners in our present situation. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of students led by Balochistan Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel here at Governor House Quetta. The governor said it was our responsibility to take all necessary steps to provide quality education to youth in respective educational institutions for ensuring protection of their future. He said that apart from revival of scholarships for students from all over the province in the good educational institutions of Punjab, it was also imperative to expand it further with the passage of time. Appreciating the educational tastes of the students across the province on the occasion, the governor said the keen interest of our youth in education was the guarantee to our bright future, saying, all those students were to be admired who study with their personal interest and passion instead of fear of parents or any compulsion. He expressed the belief that after graduating from the higher education institutions of other provinces of the country, especially Punjab, these students would play a vital role in the development of the country and the province. The governor assured the delegation of all possible assistance in resolving the educational issues.













