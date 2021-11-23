All Pakistan Inter-University Men Archery Championship begins in Agri University

PESHAWAR: All Pakistan Inter-University Championship Tuesday got underway here at the football ground under the aegis of Directorate of Sports Agriculture University Peshawar with a total of 13 teams from all across Pakistan taking part.

Vice-Chancellor Agriculture University Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht was the chief guest on the occasion who formally inaugurated the Championship. It is worth mentioning here that under the auspices of the Directorate of Sports Higher Education Commission, Men’s and Women’s sports competitions are being held at different university levels across the country, which are being organized at different university levels. Members of the faculties of the Agriculture University, Director Sports Agriculture University Bilal Khan Marwat, and other important personalities were also present.

Welcoming the players and officials from all over the country, Vice-Chancellor Jahan “It is a good tradition of the Higher Education Commission that all the games are being organized in different universities so that the students of all the universities have equal opportunities in sports, he said.” He said that all sports opportunities were also available for the students in Agriculture University Peshawar and full attention was being paid to them because sports was a part of the curriculum which made possible physical and mental training of the students.

“Pakistan has a prominent place in the world of sports that is why our players represent the nation in various sports at the international level and have a name in sports, he added.” He said that the participation of teams from 13 universities was an important step for which the management of Agriculture University Peshawar had taken all possible steps to ensure facilities to the players. He directed the Directorate of Sports Agriculture University Peshawar to provide all possible facilities to make this Championship a success.

The teams including University of Central Punjab, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore, Islamia University Bahawalpur, IBA Karachi, University of Management and Technology Lahore, University of Karachi, University of Sargodha, University of the Punjab Lahore, Lahore Garrison University Teams from Superior University of Lahore, University of Lahore, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and host University of Agriculture Peshawar.