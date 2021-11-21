Pakistan marks World Children’s Day with pledge to ensure rights

Pakistan on Saturday marked the World Children’s Day with a renewed pledge to ensure protecting all fundamental rights of children including quality education and healthcare without any discrimination.

The national leadership reiterated their resolve to protect country’s children from all types of exploitation, exclusion and marginalization.

The building of the Aiwan-e-Sadr was illuminated with blue lights, the other day, to join the international community in the annual celebration of the day.

“This year as we continue to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan vows to build a better future for its children. The Government remains committed to protecting every child from poverty, violence, and abuse,” President Dr Arif Alvi said in his message to the nation on World Children’s Day. “On this day we also pledge to protect our children from the extreme effects of climate change,” he remarked.