Leader of TLP Saad Hussain Rizvi released from Jail

LAHORE: Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leader Saad Rizvi has been released from jail, on Thursday.

Saad Rizvi will reach Masjid Rehmatallil Aalmeen in a while. Rizvi was taken into custody in April shortly after the federal government declared the TLP a proscribed organization under anti-terrorism laws and launched a broad crackdown against it.

The government, following violent protests from the TLP last month, had struck a secretive deal with the party after which, the organization’s name was removed from the First Schedule and Rizvi’s name was taken out from the Fourth Schedule. The government also released hundreds of the party’s workers in line with the accord that it had struck with TLP.

The cases against the party whose sentences are up to three-year or more will be repealed by the government, the sources inside the ministry told. The government also implemented another point of an agreement reached with Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as it removed the name of the organization’s chief Saad Rizvi from the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act.