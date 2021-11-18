Army to ensure country’s security against all threats: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said Pakistan Army was focused on maintaining its operational preparedness and ensuring security of the country against all threats. He was addressing the participants of 23rd National Security Workshop who visited the General Headquarters here, said an ISPR media release. The participants were given comprehensive briefing on overall security situation and challenges being faced by the country. Later an interactive session was held with the Army Chief, it added. Speaking on the occasion, the COAS stressed upon the need for a joint national response to tackle national security challenges. The Army Chief said, “Pakistan has emerged stronger from the war against terrorism as a resilient nation, and now it is our collective responsibility to work wholeheartedly for the progress and prosperity of our nation.” National Security Workshop is an annual event at the National Defence University attended by representatives from all segments of society, including parliamentarians.













